Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 635,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

