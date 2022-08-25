Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,703 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 8.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

