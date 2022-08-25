Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.90

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.90 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 65.25 ($0.79). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 11,782 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Scotgold Resources alerts:

Scotgold Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The stock has a market cap of £40.18 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.90.

Scotgold Resources Company Profile

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.