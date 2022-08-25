Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.12

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as low as C$6.06. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 335,334 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.12.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

