Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $7.70. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 4,394 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Security National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.