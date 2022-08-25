Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $7.70. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 4,394 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

