Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEEGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 6.11 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,720,251 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.14) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Seeing Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of £253.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.18.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

