Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 6.11 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,720,251 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.14) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Seeing Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of £253.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.18.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

