Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.85

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.85 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 138.40 ($1.67). Senior shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.59), with a volume of 254,280 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.21) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The stock has a market cap of £553.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,400.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

