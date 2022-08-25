Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $157.66

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.66 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 182.30 ($2.20). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.15), with a volume of 3,042,836 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.57 ($2.35).

Serco Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,369.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.66.

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Serco Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,264,273.25).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

