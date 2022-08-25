Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shares of Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.75). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 3,258 shares trading hands.

Shore Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60.

Shore Capital Group Company Profile

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

