Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.84. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 34,115 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEB. TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

