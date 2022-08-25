Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.28

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.28 and traded as high as C$13.49. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 120,178 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.34.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.96 million and a P/E ratio of 24.49.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

About Sienna Senior Living

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 170.18%.

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Read More

