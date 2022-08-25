SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.63.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading

