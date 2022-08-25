Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $78.83 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

