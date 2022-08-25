Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.31. Sino Land shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 1,634 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

