Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 45,000 shares.

Smart Employee Benefits Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$23.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39.

About Smart Employee Benefits

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

