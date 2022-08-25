Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
CREG opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $9.17.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
