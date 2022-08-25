Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,485.88

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,485.88 ($17.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,524.50 ($18.42). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,521.50 ($18.38), with a volume of 735,777 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685 ($20.36).
The company has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2,415.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,483.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
