Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.74.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

