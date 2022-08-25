Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.43

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $2.86. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 35,993 shares.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

