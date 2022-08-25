SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.75

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.75 and traded as low as $20.28. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 386,441 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($7.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Equities analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

