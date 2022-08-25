Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.68.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
