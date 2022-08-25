Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

