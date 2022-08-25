Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 20%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 604,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 178,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

