SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 950.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,385,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,481,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $329.86 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

