SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 105,122 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,885,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 122,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

