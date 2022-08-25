Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $242.81

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.81 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 266.20 ($3.22). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.21), with a volume of 610,780 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on SPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 242.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

