Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.91

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.91 and traded as low as C$47.60. Sprott shares last traded at C$49.36, with a volume of 23,229 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.91.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

