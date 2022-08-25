SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SPX were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

