Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $3.04. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 93,991 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

