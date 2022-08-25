Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $979.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
