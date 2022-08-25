Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $979.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

