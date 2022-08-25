Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.14

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.84. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 34,247 shares trading hands.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 632,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 632,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,852.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,241.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

