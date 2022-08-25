StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut StepStone Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.88.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Price Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 11,418.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,605,000 after purchasing an additional 653,619 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.