Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 101,326 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,098% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,459 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 164.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 78,863 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $120,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $3,868,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

SIRI stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

