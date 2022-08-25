StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.06.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

