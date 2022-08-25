StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.06.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
