StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Price Performance
CFFI stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $176.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.43.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.