StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $176.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

