StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DTEA opened at $1.38 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

