StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

