StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.35.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

