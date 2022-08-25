StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Price Performance
ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.35.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.