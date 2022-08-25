StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.20 on Thursday. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

