StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Price Performance

NVCN stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Analysts predict that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.