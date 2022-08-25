StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Price Performance
NVCN stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.30.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Further Reading
