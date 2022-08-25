StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
