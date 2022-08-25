StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.