StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

