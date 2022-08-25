StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
