StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Performance

PCTI stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -546.45 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Stories

