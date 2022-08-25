StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.82.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.