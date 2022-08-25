StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

