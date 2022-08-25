StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
