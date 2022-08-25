StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

About Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.