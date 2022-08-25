StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

