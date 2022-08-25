StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

