StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
