StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 5.5 %

YRD stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

