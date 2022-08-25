StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

AGFS stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

