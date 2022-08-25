StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ALOT opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
