StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

