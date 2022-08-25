StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BLPH opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.12.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.